Bilawal Calls For Political Parties To Come Together To Steer Country Out Of Difficulties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday urged that all the political parties must unite in order to address current challenges and save the federation, democracy, parliamentary system, and the economy

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Bilawal said that the public's message was clear: no single party could govern alone, necessitating collaborative efforts.

"In a democracy, this process is termed compromise, implying that political parties must engage in give-and-take to form alliances," he explained. "Dialogue and compromise are the only means to navigate this situation."

Bilawal highlighted that the electorate did not grant a majority to any single party, emphasizing the need for consensus among stakeholders.

While acknowledging PTI as the technically "single largest party," Bilawal criticized its reluctance to engage in dialogue. He reiterated PPP's willingness to converse with those approaching them but emphasized doing so on their terms.

Bilawal attributed the government formation delay to the perceived lack of seriousness from the dialogue committee, emphasizing its detrimental effect on democracy.

He stressed the urgency of resolving the impasse for stability and the incoming government's efficacy.

"The PPP is unwavering in its stance and not in haste," Bilawal asserted, cautioning against a dangerous stalemate if others did not reconsider their positions, which would be detrimental to democracy, the economy, and political stability.

