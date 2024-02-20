- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Bilawal calls for political parties to come together to steer country out of difficulties
Bilawal Calls For Political Parties To Come Together To Steer Country Out Of Difficulties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday urged that all the political parties must unite in order to address current challenges and save the federation, democracy, parliamentary system, and the economy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday urged that all the political parties must unite in order to address current challenges and save the federation, democracy, parliamentary system, and the economy.
Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Bilawal said that the public's message was clear: no single party could govern alone, necessitating collaborative efforts.
"In a democracy, this process is termed compromise, implying that political parties must engage in give-and-take to form alliances," he explained. "Dialogue and compromise are the only means to navigate this situation."
Bilawal highlighted that the electorate did not grant a majority to any single party, emphasizing the need for consensus among stakeholders.
While acknowledging PTI as the technically "single largest party," Bilawal criticized its reluctance to engage in dialogue. He reiterated PPP's willingness to converse with those approaching them but emphasized doing so on their terms.
Bilawal attributed the government formation delay to the perceived lack of seriousness from the dialogue committee, emphasizing its detrimental effect on democracy.
He stressed the urgency of resolving the impasse for stability and the incoming government's efficacy.
"The PPP is unwavering in its stance and not in haste," Bilawal asserted, cautioning against a dangerous stalemate if others did not reconsider their positions, which would be detrimental to democracy, the economy, and political stability.
Recent Stories
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail
36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper
Greek farmers take protest to Athens
ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..
PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar8 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail8 minutes ago
-
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock23 minutes ago
-
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores23 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan23 minutes ago
-
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper23 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members27 minutes ago
-
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI president27 minutes ago
-
PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery27 minutes ago
-
PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance27 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers52 minutes ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices56 minutes ago