Bilawal calls for restoration of mobile phone, Internet service

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday called for immediate restoration of mobile phone and internet service during the elections across the country.

“The mobile phone services should be restored immediately across the country,” he said in a post on X handler account.

Bilawal Bhutto said he had asked PPP representatives across the country to approach both the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the courts for this purpose.

He urged the authorities to restore mobile phone services as despite the announcement of no suspension, masses, political parties were facing hardship in communicating and locating their vote.

It is pertinent to note that the mobile phone service has been temporarily suspended due to the law and order situation, right after start of the general elections process in the country.