Bilawal calls for timely elections under Constitution  

The PPP chairman says the people of Pakistan should have the freedom to choose their leaders, whether from the PPP, PML-N, PTI, or any other party, and that all should accept the will of the electorate.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday called for elections to be held "as soon as possible" and within the constitutional time frame of 90 days.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that elections would not be held this year, but the 90-day limit for conducting elections after the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA), as specified in Article 224 of the Constitution, expires on November 9.

The ECP's decision to delay elections beyond November 9 is based on the need to wait for the results of the new digital 2023 census and Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, which requires constituency delimitation after each census is officially published.

During a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlighted three major issues facing the country at present: inflation, unemployment, and poverty. He emphasized that the PPP's focus is on addressing these challenges and not on political rivalries.

Bilawal stated that the PPP consistently worked to support the people and alleviate poverty. He stressed the importance of holding elections within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days to enable the PPP to serve the country and address the economic difficulties faced by the people.

Bilawal also raised concerns about the ECP's decision to transfer police, provincial secretaries, and commissioners in Sindh, stating that such transfers should not occur until the election schedule is announced.

He called on the ECP to review its approach.

In response to another question, Bilawal expressed solidarity with politicians facing legal challenges and emphasized the need for them to learn and gain experience during such times. He also condemned attacks on sensitive military installations and stressed the importance of deterring future attacks.

Bilawal added by asserting that the people of Pakistan should have the freedom to choose their leaders, whether from the PPP, PML-N, PTI, or any other party, and that all should accept the will of the electorate.

Responding to a question about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's recent statement regarding the PPP's stance on early elections, Bilawal acknowledged Fazlur Rehman's status as a senior politician but did not delve into the details of his statement. He reiterated that the PPP has been prepared for elections and is in favor of holding them within 90 days as per their interpretation of the Constitution.

Bilawal noted differences in interpretation between the PPP, the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), and the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the timing of elections. He mentioned that the PPP engaged with the ECP on this matter, resulting in the ECP advancing the dates for constituency delimitation. However, he urged the ECP to announce the election dates and schedule promptly.