Bilawal calls for united efforts to safeguard human rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called for united efforts to safeguard and promote human rights as the cornerstone of a just, inclusive, and peaceful society.

In his message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day being observed globally on December 10, he said that human rights are universal rights and cannot be compromised anywhere.

Reflecting on the United Nations' 2024 theme, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that the realization of human rights is pivotal for a sustainable and prosperous future. He stated, “Human rights are not mere ideals to aspire to but essential building blocks for dignity, equality, and justice. The future of any society depends on guaranteeing these rights to all individuals without discrimination.”

The PPP Chairman reiterated the Party’s steadfast commitment to upholding the constitutional rights introduced in the landmark Constitution of 1973 by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He highlighted how Quaid-e-Awam’s vision of “One citizen, one vote” laid the foundation for empowering the people as the true source of power in Pakistan.

He also praised the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first female Prime Minister of the Islamic world, who championed human rights through transformative initiatives. These included preventing gender discrimination by advancing women's autonomy, enacting laws to prevent honor killings and violence against women, repealing authoritarian-era laws to protect freedom of expression, and safeguarding the rights of minorities and workers.

Bilawal further lauded President Asif Ali Zardari’s historic contributions to human rights during his presidency, notably through the 18th Constitutional Amendment, which restored democratic principles and safeguarded human rights.

He highlighted the addition of Article 25-A, ensuring the right to education as a constitutional guarantee, and the enactment of laws against workplace harassment and domestic violence.

Under President Zardari’s leadership, Pakistan also signed several international conventions and charters on human rights, promoting the true spirit of Pakistani society globally. Initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) provided a social safety net for disadvantaged segments, particularly poor women, further demonstrating the PPP’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice.

Chairman PPP urged the Federal and provincial governments to intensify their efforts in protecting civil liberties, advancing inclusive development, and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized. He encouraged the youth to actively defend their rights, emphasizing that their involvement is vital for shaping a brighter future.

Bilawal praised the Sindh government for approval of Human Rights Policy and stressed for its phase-wise implementation by the line departments to protect and protect human rights.

Expressing deep concern over ongoing human rights violations worldwide, particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Gaza, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called upon the international community to take meaningful action against these injustices and recommit to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He reaffirmed the PPP’s unwavering dedication to championing the rights of every citizen and striving for a Pakistan that embodies the ideals of freedom, equality, and justice. “The PPP firmly believes that the people are the true source of power, and their rights are inviolable,” he stated.