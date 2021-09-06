UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Calls Upon Minorities To Support PPP For Country's Development

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Bilawal calls upon minorities to support PPP for country's development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday appealed to minorities to stand by his party for its struggle to put the country on path of progress and prosperity.

Flanked by opposition leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood during a meeting with representatives of Christian community here at Peoples Secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP got elected a Christian MPA and a senator from Sindh.

He informed that quota for minorities was followed in PPP government, adding that they were ignored after its era.

The christian community representatives deliberated in length with Bilawal on the issues being faced by them and its solution.

They thanked PPP chairman for voicing their concerns on appropriate fora.

MNA Amir Naveed Jeeva, Bishop Leo Paul, Shahzad George, Ayub Sajid, father Yaqoob Farooq, Javid Gurdas, Samuel Sardar, Raheel Anjum, Nazeer Masih, Salamt Bhatti, Emanuel Tasleem and other called on Bilawal Bhutto.

