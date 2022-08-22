Bilawal cancels foreign visit due to floods in country

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cancelled his foreign visit due to rain and floods in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cancelled his foreign visit due to rain and floods in the country.

He said the country was facing natural disaster like floods so he could not visit foreign country in these circumstances.

He will live among the people in this difficult situation said the statement released here on Monday.

Elected representatives of the PPP should stay among the people in their Constituencies, Chairman PPP instructed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all possible assistance to the rain victims will be assured.