RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Awami Muslim League head and former Federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid expressed his opinion on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating that he believed Bilawal could not become the prime minister of any country.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Sheikh Rashid sarcastically mentioned that there are no taxes on dreaming. He further remarked that despite undertaking 65 foreign trips, Bilawal achieved nothing.

Sheikh Rashid also predicted that the aspirations of the PML-N, PPP, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be shattered.

Furthermore, he criticized the government for burdening the poor with inflation, highlighting the increase in the base rate of electricity from Rs25 to Rs29 per unit. He dismissed the significance of distributing laptops, emphasizing that the people who pay electricity bills and purchase flour will express their dissatisfaction in the upcoming elections by delivering a strong blow to the ruling party.

Sheikh Rashid argued that the gap between the masses and the thirteen political parties in power has widened. He expressed concern over impoverished individuals resorting to suicide, which is often reported as heart attacks by their families to avoid post-mortem examinations and police investigations.

He also mentioned the exodus of 800,000 professionals, doctors, and engineers, implying that leaders like Fazlur Rehman have been left behind due to their policies.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif's eligibility to contest elections, Sheikh Rashid claimed that even after the upcoming general elections, a two-thirds majority would be required to make him eligible again, which seems unlikely.

Sheikh Rashid asserted that Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan, as he believes Nawaz will travel from Saudi Arabia to London. He alleged that Nawaz had apologized in writing to go to Saudi Arabia and traveled to London on a surety bond. The future and circumstances of his return to Pakistan remain unknown, Sheikh Rashid remarked.

He drew a parallel between protests during the Ayub era against the increased price of sugar and the current potential protests against high prices of flour and electricity.

Taking a veiled jab at PML-N leaders, Sheikh Rashid claimed that they fall ill when ousted from power, but when they regain power, they favor their favorites with official advertisements.

Sheikh Rashid emphasized that the state is not an entity from outer space but consists of its people, who have been left bankrupt.

He demanded that the Benazir Income Support program should provide financial assistance for burial expenses since people lack the means to bury their deceased loved ones.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Rashid stated that the final stages of the political game are about to commence, and those who have deceived the masses will facethe consequences.