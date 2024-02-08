Bilawal Casts His Vote In Nodero
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cast his vote in polling station No. 157 of Government Boys Primary School No. 3 of Nodero, Municipal Committee of Rato Dero Tehsil of District Larkana.
While, PPP Sindh president, Senator and candidate PS 13 Nisar Ahmed Khuro and his ex MPA daughter Nida Khuro cast vote in Rahmat pure, PS 12 candidate Suhail Anwar Siyal ex-MPA cast his vote in Fareedabad village and PS 11 Candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro cast his vote in divisional post office Larkana PS 10 Candidate Faryal Talpur cast her vote in Ratodero city school.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EC to consider extending polling hours, says Sindh Member4 seconds ago
-
Voting underway in Karachi15 seconds ago
-
Mayor Arslan casts vote In NA-200 Sukkur18 seconds ago
-
Fake policeman arrested from polling station21 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 staff's preparedness for polls reviewed24 seconds ago
-
SW's DPO visits polling stations to inspect security10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits control room10 minutes ago
-
SPP chairs meeting to ensure transparent, impartial election10 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 371 connections10 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana inspects various polling stations10 minutes ago
-
SSP Korangi visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements20 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth observers express satisfaction over polling process in Pakistan20 minutes ago