Bilawal Casts His Vote In Nodero

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Bilawal casts his vote in Nodero

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cast his vote in polling station No. 157 of Government Boys Primary School No. 3 of Nodero, Municipal Committee of Rato Dero Tehsil of District Larkana.

While, PPP Sindh president, Senator and candidate PS 13 Nisar Ahmed Khuro and his ex MPA daughter Nida Khuro cast vote in Rahmat pure, PS 12 candidate Suhail Anwar Siyal ex-MPA cast his vote in Fareedabad village and PS 11 Candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro cast his vote in divisional post office Larkana PS 10 Candidate Faryal Talpur cast her vote in Ratodero city school.

