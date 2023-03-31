UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Chairman IPO Discuss Ways To Protect Intellectual Property

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Bilawal, Chairman IPO discuss ways to protect intellectual property

Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Ambassador Farukh Amil called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Ambassador Farukh Amil called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Friday.

They discussed ways to strengthen the intellectual property ecosystem in Pakistan, the necessity of accession to international intellectual property treaties for economic empowerment, and the creation of opportunities for Pakistan's youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Recent Stories

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of ..

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - ..

3 minutes ago
 11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as inflation slows

Stocks advance as inflation slows

15 minutes ago
 Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Infor ..

Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Information Division

23 minutes ago
 Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Loom ..

Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Looming Escalation - Serbian Presi ..

23 minutes ago
 Police sign MoUs for women protection

Police sign MoUs for women protection

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.