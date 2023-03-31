Bilawal, Chairman IPO discuss ways to protect intellectual property

Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Ambassador Farukh Amil called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Ambassador Farukh Amil called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Friday.

They discussed ways to strengthen the intellectual property ecosystem in Pakistan, the necessity of accession to international intellectual property treaties for economic empowerment, and the creation of opportunities for Pakistan's youth.