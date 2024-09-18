Bilawal Chairs PLF Meeting
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday chaired a meeting of provincial presidents of Peoples Lawyers’ Forum here at the Zardari House.
The meeting discussed in detail the proposed constitutional amendments and the the PPP chairman informed the participants of the progress in this regard.
The issue of establishing of constitutional courts also came under discussion. Bilawal said the PPP was in favour of establishing constitutional courts according to the Charter of Democracy and its manifesto.
President PLF Central Punjab Raheel Cheema, Southern Punjab Sheikh Ghias, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gohar Rehman, President Balochistan Behram Khan and President Sindh Qazi Bashir attended the meeting.
PLF Central President Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Member of the National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar and Political Adviser to the PPP Chairman, Jameel Soomro were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 UK professors deliver lectures at Hamdard University59 seconds ago
-
10,000 rupees fine to transporters for overcharging1 minute ago
-
CMS 's door open to public for their grievences: Bugti11 minutes ago
-
PM emphasizes enhanced cooperation with British leadership11 minutes ago
-
Democracy essential system for governments in world: Governor21 minutes ago
-
PPP prefers public welfare than personal gains: Governor21 minutes ago
-
Strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is guarantor of Kashmiris’ freedom movement's success: AJK PM41 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing citizen case41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's first 3-day 'Sirat Festival' to take place from Sept 2051 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner felicitates Shahzaib Rindh for winning Karate Combat KC-49 Championship in Singapo ..51 minutes ago
-
Mainly hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD51 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC extends felicitations to China on 40 years of IAEA membership51 minutes ago