Bilawal chairs PLF meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday chaired a meeting of provincial presidents of Peoples Lawyers’ Forum here at the Zardari House.

The meeting discussed in detail the proposed constitutional amendments and the the PPP chairman informed the participants of the progress in this regard.

The issue of establishing of constitutional courts also came under discussion. Bilawal said the PPP was in favour of establishing constitutional courts according to the Charter of Democracy and its manifesto.

President PLF Central Punjab Raheel Cheema, Southern Punjab Sheikh Ghias, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gohar Rehman, President Balochistan Behram Khan and President Sindh Qazi Bashir attended the meeting.

PLF Central President Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Member of the National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar and Political Adviser to the PPP Chairman, Jameel Soomro were also present in the meeting.