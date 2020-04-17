UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Chairs PPP GB Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday chaired a meeting of party leaders from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) through video link.

The GB leaders briefed the PPP chairman about the COVID-19 situation in their area and the relief package provide by the Chinese government.

Bilawal Bhutto asked the Federal Government to give a relief package to the GB.

He asked the GB government to spend money on the development of health facilities as it was important to save the lives of people.

He also called for increasing the number of corona tests per day in the GB.

Bilawal asked the party office-holders to make the people aware of threat of COVID-19.

The leaders, who attended the meeting via video link, included Mehdi Shah, Amjad Hussain, Engineer Muhammad Ismail, Jamil Ahmed, Sadia Danish, Imran Nadeem, Mohammad Moosa, Bashir Ahmed and Iqbal Rassol.

