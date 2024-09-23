Bilawal Chairs PPP Spokespersons Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday chaired a meeting of the party's spokespersons at the Bilawal House to discuss constitutional matters.
PPP spokespersons including Ajiz Dhamra, Musa Geelani, Nabil Gabol, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Sharmila Farooqui, Shehla Raza, Sarbuland Khan and others attended the meeting.
Asifa Bhutto Zardari, PPP Women's Central President Faryal Talpur, Sherry Rahman, Shazia Marri, Nisar Khoro, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani and Chaudhry Manzoor were also present in the meeting.
