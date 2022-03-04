Bilawal changed speech timing in Multan as people had rejected his "long march": Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister and Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the people of Multan had outrightly rejected the long march of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari due to which he had to change the timing of his speech

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the people of Multan had outrightly rejected the long march of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari due to which he had to change the timing of his speech.

Addressing a press conference at Mirza Farm, Badin before proceeding towards Matli and Tando Muhammad Khan, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was exposed in Sindh due to its wrong policies and now the people were considering not to vote for them in upcoming elections.

He said the people in Badin, Talhar, Matli and Tando Muhammad Khan had given decision in favour of Pakistan Tahreek Insaf as they accorded unprecedented welcome to the "Huqooq Sindh March".

He said people belonging to Kolhi community were protesting against PPP in Matli while Bhand community had protested in Nawab Shah where Zardaris had brutally murdered their men who were protecting their agriculture lands.

Qureshi alleged that provincial ruling party was involved in victimizing political opponents because they had refused to bow down before the feudal lords.

Describing Zardari as a thief, he urged the people to rise against cruelty of the feudal government of Pakistan People's party in Sindh.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Sindh for giving respect and positive response to the "Huqooq Sindh March", Qureshi said they had to take PTI's manifesto to each and every street of the province, so that people could get rid of the Zardaris.

Federal Martine Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, SAPM Arbab Ghulam rahim and other party leaders also addressed the public meetings in Talhar, Matli and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Later, Huqooq Sindh March proceeded to Tando Allahyar where a big public meeting would be held in the evening.