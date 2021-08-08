UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Chooses Balochistan After Failing To Spread Chaos In Other Parts: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari would never succeed to form his party's government in Balochistan.

"Bilawal's wish to have PPP Chief Minister in Balochistan can never become a news," he said in a statement while reacting to the PPP's Chairman's remarks.

He said that Bilawal had now chosen Balochistan after he had failed to spread chaos in other parts of the country.

Jeering at Bilawal for hurling threat of toppling the Federal government, Farrukh asked him whether his party had such capacity. Bilawal should tell as to how he would overthrow the federal government with a party which had been relegated to a province.

The Minister said instead of criticizing the PTI government, Bilawal should tell people of Balochistan about his party's humiliating defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

"Bilawal has no right to speak about honour in politics," he said, adding that such people could only respect corruption, money laundering, fake accounts and looted money.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had allocated record funds in the Public Sector Development Programme for Balochistan's uplift.

The people of Balochistan are praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking historic steps to alleviate Balochistan's deprivation, he added.

The Minister said that PTI was only government which had been ensuring equal development opportunities at every province. Facilitating masses was the foremost priority of the PTI government, he remarked.

