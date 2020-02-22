UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Claims PTI's Govt Will End In Next Six Months

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 10:22 PM

Bilawal claims PTI's govt will end in next six months

Bilawal Bhutto also criticized PML-N, saying that it is also like ruling PTI which used to undermine the parliament and its leadership left the country when their people needed them.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PTI’s government will end in six months.

The PPP Chairman said Nawaz Sharif was also "selected" before Imran Khan.

He made this revelation while talking to the reporters here on Saturday. Bilawal said that there was no difference between PML-N and PTI as both undermined the parliament.

"PML-N is just like PTI which used to undermine parliament," Bilawal was quoted as saying. He stated that the leadership of the PML-N left the country when their people needed them. He also stated that the role of opposition leader in national assembly was an important role but he was absent.

However, he expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif would soon return to the country. The government, he predicted, would be sent packing in next six months, saying that the present government was on contract and had no power. He also said that there was no power sharing deal on the table as foreign powers just misused "selected governments'. Bilawal also went on to say that PPP strengthened parliament and civilian supremacy through 18th amendment. It was blatant hypocrisy that US asks Pakistan to ‘do more’ and on the other hand publishes interview of Siraj Haqqani, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UN's support for self-determination remains source ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition has no alternate to strengthen national ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Scientists Say Coronavirus Jumped Human Ho ..

8 minutes ago

Interior Minister says they are making efforts to ..

23 minutes ago

PTI workers convention at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sund ..

22 minutes ago

Rawalpindi to be made ideal with help of V-force: ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.