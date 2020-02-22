(@fidahassanain)

Bilawal Bhutto also criticized PML-N, saying that it is also like ruling PTI which used to undermine the parliament and its leadership left the country when their people needed them.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PTI’s government will end in six months.

The PPP Chairman said Nawaz Sharif was also "selected" before Imran Khan.

He made this revelation while talking to the reporters here on Saturday. Bilawal said that there was no difference between PML-N and PTI as both undermined the parliament.

"PML-N is just like PTI which used to undermine parliament," Bilawal was quoted as saying. He stated that the leadership of the PML-N left the country when their people needed them. He also stated that the role of opposition leader in national assembly was an important role but he was absent.

However, he expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif would soon return to the country. The government, he predicted, would be sent packing in next six months, saying that the present government was on contract and had no power. He also said that there was no power sharing deal on the table as foreign powers just misused "selected governments'. Bilawal also went on to say that PPP strengthened parliament and civilian supremacy through 18th amendment. It was blatant hypocrisy that US asks Pakistan to ‘do more’ and on the other hand publishes interview of Siraj Haqqani, he added.