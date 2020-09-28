Bilawal, CM Sindh should stop lying to public regarding NFC share : Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh should stop lying to the public regarding the province share in National Finance Commission (NFC).

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "Instead of misleading the public about Federal Government not giving Sindh its share of NFC, Sindh Government must improve the collection of its own revenue," adding that facts were stubborn things.

He said that "let's separate fact from fiction about shortfall of federal transfer to Sindh Government, adding that the federal government transferred budget of Rs 614 billion last fiscal year and the actual amount of this fiscal year was Rs 637 billion increased Rs 23 billion.

The minister said that Sindh Government Revenue budget last Fiscal Year were Rs 280 billion; actual this FY Rs 196 billion; declined by Rs 84 billion.