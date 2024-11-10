Open Menu

Bilawal Commends Security Forces For Their Successful Operation In N. Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commended the security forces for their successful operation in North Waziristan, which resulted in the elimination of six terrorists.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House on Sunday, the PPP Chairman highlighted that neutralizing six terrorists and injuring six others marked a significant achievement by the security forces.

He emphasized that the ongoing intelligence-based operations against terrorists also reflected the nation’s steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated the Pakistan People’s Party’s unwavering support for the security forces in their fight against terrorism.

