Bilawal Commends Security Forces To Eliminate 5 Terrorists In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commended the security forces for eliminating five terrorists in three separate operations in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for successfully apprehending two others.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that terrorists are enemies of humanity—they belong to neither any religion nor any race, adding that the nefarious designs of terrorists will continue to be crushed in this manner.
He said that the entire nation stands united and determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.
