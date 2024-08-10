Open Menu

Bilawal Commited To Safeguarding Rights Of Minorities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Bilawal commited to safeguarding rights of minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and fostering the development and empowerment of minorities in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the PPP will never compromise on these core principles.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, on the occasion of National Minorities Day, underscored his party's long-standing dedication to championing minority rights.

He highlighted that the consensus Constitution of 1973, a testament to the political vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, guarantees equal rights, religious freedoms, and protections for all citizens of Pakistan.

"My mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, envisioned a Pakistan where people of all faiths could coexist in harmony and with dignity," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also noted that the observance of National Minorities Day was instituted by President Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure, with the aim of recognizing the vital role of minorities in the nation's fabric and promoting tolerance and harmony in society.

"Our nation’s diversity is our greatest strength, and it is our collective duty to ensure that every citizen, irrespective of their faith or background, enjoys equal rights and opportunities," he added.

He urged all Pakistanis to unite in the fight against discrimination and intolerance.

"As we observe National Minorities Day, let us renew our pledge to build a Pakistan that truly embodies the principles of justice, equality, and tolerance. Together, we can create a nation where every individual, regardless of religion or ethnicity, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our country’s prosperity," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Minority Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan