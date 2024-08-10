Bilawal commited to safeguarding rights of minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and fostering the development and empowerment of minorities in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the PPP will never compromise on these core principles.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, on the occasion of National Minorities Day, underscored his party's long-standing dedication to championing minority rights.

He highlighted that the consensus Constitution of 1973, a testament to the political vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, guarantees equal rights, religious freedoms, and protections for all citizens of Pakistan.

"My mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, envisioned a Pakistan where people of all faiths could coexist in harmony and with dignity," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also noted that the observance of National Minorities Day was instituted by President Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure, with the aim of recognizing the vital role of minorities in the nation's fabric and promoting tolerance and harmony in society.

"Our nation’s diversity is our greatest strength, and it is our collective duty to ensure that every citizen, irrespective of their faith or background, enjoys equal rights and opportunities," he added.

He urged all Pakistanis to unite in the fight against discrimination and intolerance.

"As we observe National Minorities Day, let us renew our pledge to build a Pakistan that truly embodies the principles of justice, equality, and tolerance. Together, we can create a nation where every individual, regardless of religion or ethnicity, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our country’s prosperity," he concluded.