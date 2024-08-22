Bilawal condemn attack on school van in attack

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the heinous attack on a school van in the Attock district of Punjab, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of two students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the heinous attack on a school van in the Attock district of Punjab, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of two students.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed his profound sorrow and grief, stating that the news of the innocent lives lost has left him heartbroken.

“The culprits responsible for shedding the blood of these innocent children are nothing less than monsters.

They must be apprehended and brought to justice without delay,” he asserted.

Bilawal Bhutto extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyred students, saying, “The entire nation stands with the grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. May Allah grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

He further emphasized the need to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured children and the driver of the van, expressing hope that their treatment would be given the utmost priority.