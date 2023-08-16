Bilawal condemns attack on Churches in Jaranwala

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the incidents in Jaranwala and said that he was saddened to hear about the attack on Churches in Jaranwala, Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the incidents in Jaranwala and said that he was saddened to hear about the attack on Churches in Jaranwala, Faisalabad.

Chairman PPP wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, "Violating the sanctity of places of worship is absolutely unacceptable. The administration must ensure the safety of the Christian community and their Churches." Meanwhile, in a statement was also issued from the media cell Bilawal House, in which he expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Jaranwala.

He urged that all resources should be utilized for overcoming religious tensions in Jaranwala and establishing peace. "The reports of provocations received from Jaranwala are disturbing," he regretted.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP is the torch bearer of religious harmony and protection of people belonging to all faiths in the country.