Bilawal Condemns Attack On Security Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned an attack on the security forces' vehicle in the Karam district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He expressed his grief over the martyrdom of five army men in a bomb blast, a Bilawal House communique said.
Bilawal said that the entire nation including me expressed grief over the martyrdom of the bereaved families. He said that the Pakistani nation was well aware of every bloody face behind terrorism.
He further said that terrorists would be sent to hell.
