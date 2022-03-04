UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Condemns Blast At Peshawar Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Bilawal condemns blast at Peshawar mosque

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned the blast in a mosque in Peshawar and expressed deep grief over loss of lives in the attack.

The terrorists attacked the humanity by attacking innocent people offering their prayers in the mosque, Bilawal said in a statement.

He demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the terrorist attack and sought best treatment facilities for the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Pakistan Peoples Party Mosque Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at contain ..

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at container

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

14 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boas ..

OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as A ..

16 minutes ago

• Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship – The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 20 ..

22 minutes ago
 Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

37 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>