Bilawal condemns blast at Peshawar mosque

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned the blast in a mosque in Peshawar and expressed deep grief over loss of lives in the attack.

The terrorists attacked the humanity by attacking innocent people offering their prayers in the mosque, Bilawal said in a statement.

He demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the terrorist attack and sought best treatment facilities for the injured.