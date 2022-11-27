Bilawal condemns brutal murder of PPP leaders in Bajaur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned the brutal murder of two PPP leaders in Bajaur.

He demanded to arrest the culprits, who killed PPP leaders Malik Bakhrawan and Tariq Khan.

He said that PPP would not remain silent over the murder of PPP leaders.

Bilawal said that the whole party along with its workers were saddened by the incident.

He also prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the departed souls higher places in Jannah.