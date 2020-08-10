Bilawal condemns Chaman blast

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist blast in Chaman

He said that coward elements wanted to imposed their agenda by violence, according to a communique.

Bilawal said that Pakistani nation was on the same page against the terrorists and their facilitators.

He said that PPP had a clear viewpoint on the development of the region which was connected to the peace and mutual cooperation.

He also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast and prayed for speedy recovery of injured.