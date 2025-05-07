Bilawal Condemns Cowardly Indian Attack On Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned cowardly and unprovoked attack by India targeting Pakistani soil and civilian areas.
In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto declared that Indian aggression will not go unnoticed or unanswered.
“India has carried out a cowardly attack targeting Pakistani land and civilian objectives,” he said, adding that this act represents a dangerous escalation that must be addressed firmly.
He praised the bravery and resolve of Pakistan's armed forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force, saying that they are responding with full determination and strength. “Any misadventure will be met with a befitting response,” he warned.
Bilawal Bhutto strongly denounced the targeting of civilian areas in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, calling it an act of war.
He condemned the attacks on innocent women and children, saying, “Targeting civilians is not an act of power — it is barbarity.”
He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by an invincible nation, are responding robustly to Indian aggression. “India’s acts of hostility will be crushed,” he said. “We will never tolerate any violation of our sovereignty.”
Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed Pakistan’s preparedness and resilience: “Pakistan is united, standing proud and fully ready to defend its land.”
India admits defeat by raising white flag at Line of Control: Tarar52 minutes ago
Educational institutions closed, exams cancelled1 hour ago
Dar, Turkish envoy hold "in-depth" discussion on regional security concerns2 hours ago
Pakistan informs UNSC about Indian aggression3 hours ago
Turkiye's FM calls DPM Dar, expresses solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggressi ..3 hours ago
IG Rizvi orders high alert, security tightened in Capital3 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal condemns Indian missile strike on civilian areas4 hours ago
High alert issued in federal capital hospitals in the wake of Indian attack4 hours ago
PM Shehbaz summons NSC meeting today: Tarar4 hours ago
PAF shots down 5 Indian fighter jets: Defence minister4 hours ago