Bilawal Condemns Cowardly Indian Attack On Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Bilawal condemns cowardly Indian attack on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned cowardly and unprovoked attack by India targeting Pakistani soil and civilian areas.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto declared that Indian aggression will not go unnoticed or unanswered.

“India has carried out a cowardly attack targeting Pakistani land and civilian objectives,” he said, adding that this act represents a dangerous escalation that must be addressed firmly.

He praised the bravery and resolve of Pakistan's armed forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force, saying that they are responding with full determination and strength. “Any misadventure will be met with a befitting response,” he warned.

Bilawal Bhutto strongly denounced the targeting of civilian areas in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, calling it an act of war.

He condemned the attacks on innocent women and children, saying, “Targeting civilians is not an act of power — it is barbarity.”

He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by an invincible nation, are responding robustly to Indian aggression. “India’s acts of hostility will be crushed,” he said. “We will never tolerate any violation of our sovereignty.”

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed Pakistan’s preparedness and resilience: “Pakistan is united, standing proud and fully ready to defend its land.”

