Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Explosion Near Karachi Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Bilawal condemns explosion near Karachi airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday vehemently condemned an explosion that occurred near Karachi airport the previous night.

He directed the Sindh Chief Minister to a report on the incident.

The PPP Chairman also directed to take foolproof measures to ensure peace and order in the province.

Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, who lost their loved ones in the blast.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

He also reiterated his support for efforts to end terrorism and extremism.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

2 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

11 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

43 minutes ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan