Bilawal Condemns Explosion Near Karachi Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday vehemently condemned an explosion that occurred near Karachi airport the previous night.
He directed the Sindh Chief Minister to a report on the incident.
The PPP Chairman also directed to take foolproof measures to ensure peace and order in the province.
Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, who lost their loved ones in the blast.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.
He also reiterated his support for efforts to end terrorism and extremism.
