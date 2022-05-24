Bilawal condemns fallacious conviction of Yasin Malik, demands his acquittal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemning the Indian court's fallacious conviction of Yasin Malik on fabricated charges demanded his acquittal and immediate release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemning the Indian court's fallacious conviction of Yasin Malik on fabricated charges demanded his acquittal and immediate release.

"Yasin Malik is the most prominent and respected voice among Hurriyat leaders in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). His firm resolve against decades of Indian oppression cannot be shaken by such travesties of justice," Bilawal Bhutto said in a statement issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I demand acquittal of Yasin Malik. The fabricated charges against him must be dropped. And he must be released forthwith and allowed to reunite with his family.

India must also release all political prisoners and stop egregious human rights violations in the IIOJK," he maintained.

The Foreign Minister said, India must know that it cannot forever prevent the Kashmiri people from exercising their right to self-determination, given to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

"I call upon the international community, the United Nations and the human rights and humanitarian organizations to exhort India to stop this grave injustice against Yasin Malik," he added.

The Foreign Minister said, the international community must realize that there will be grave humanitarian consequences if India was allowed to continue violating international laws in the IIOJK, with impunity.