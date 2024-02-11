Bilawal condemns firing incident in Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the firing incident in Larkana district and expressed grief over the killings of six people, including an ASI of Mahotta police station.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he demanded that the culprits involved in the incident should be brought to book.

“My heart goes out to the families of all the deceased, including the martyred ASI, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the DSP and others who were injured in the incident," he said.