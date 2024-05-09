Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Heinous Murder Of Seven Labourers In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Bilawal condemns heinous murder of seven labourers in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned the heinous murders of seven labourers in Gwadar at the hands of terrorists.

In a statement released by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he declared the merciless slaughter of innocent labourers in Gwadar as a blatant act of terrorism.

He emphasised the widespread outrage felt across the nation, including Balochistan, highlighting the collective sense of shame humanity feels in the face of such barbarism.

Bilawal Bhutto urged for swift justice, insisting that those responsible for this crime be held accountable.

He also affirmed the Pakistani nation’s solid commitment to the total eradication of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Gwadar Pakistan Peoples Party Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan