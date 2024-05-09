Bilawal Condemns Heinous Murder Of Seven Labourers In Gwadar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned the heinous murders of seven labourers in Gwadar at the hands of terrorists.
In a statement released by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he declared the merciless slaughter of innocent labourers in Gwadar as a blatant act of terrorism.
He emphasised the widespread outrage felt across the nation, including Balochistan, highlighting the collective sense of shame humanity feels in the face of such barbarism.
Bilawal Bhutto urged for swift justice, insisting that those responsible for this crime be held accountable.
He also affirmed the Pakistani nation’s solid commitment to the total eradication of terrorism.
