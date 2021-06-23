UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Condemns Johar Town Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Bilawal condemns Johar Town blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the blast in Johar Town, here on Wednesday.

In a statement, the PPP chairman expressed condolence to the families of the victims and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He demanded that responsible should be arrested at the earliest and awarded them anexemplary punishment.

More Stories From Pakistan

