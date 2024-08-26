Bilawal Condemns Killing Of Innocent Citizens In Musa Khel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the killing of innocent citizens by the terrorists and anti-Pakistan forces in Musa Khel, Balochistan.
In a statement, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is strongly condemned that innocent people were targeted after identifying them through their identity cards.
He said this act of terror should and must not go without punishment for the perpetrators of this heinous crime.
This is an inhuman act and every section of society should come together against these criminals, he added.
Chairman PPP asked the Balochistan government to crush such elements and bring them to book. He said that the action against such criminals will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.
Bilawal Bhutto prayed for the departed souls and also sympathised with the bereaved families. The PPP is with the bereaved families in these difficult times, Bilawal said.
