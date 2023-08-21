Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Killing Of Two PPP Office-bearers In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the killing of two office-bearers of the party in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the killing of two office-bearers of the party in Karachi.

Muhammad Hussain Al-Badi alias Amjad Hussain, president of Union Council Shehbaz Nagar, and Shaukat Hammad, senior vice president of Union Council 31 Abidabad, were killed in two separate target-killing incidents of firing last week.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he demanded that the killers of both office-bearers be arrested immediately.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the assassination of two political workers in the metropolis is alarming. "The caretaker government should ensure the law and order situation," he urged.

He expressed his solidarity with the families of assassinated workers and assured them of all possible support from the party.

Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Karachi Firing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Law And Order Pakistan Peoples Party Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

3 minutes ago
 Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

3 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

9 minutes ago
 Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for l ..

Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for life

3 minutes ago
 Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

6 minutes ago
 England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been ..

England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been at Women's World Cup final

6 minutes ago
AC Kohat inspected mines

AC Kohat inspected mines

6 minutes ago
 Provincial caretaker cabinet to consist of 13-14 m ..

Provincial caretaker cabinet to consist of 13-14 ministers, 5 advisers: CM

6 minutes ago
 APNS felicitates Murtaza Solangi on his appointmen ..

APNS felicitates Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as Information Minister

6 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water reaches to its maximum level of 1 ..

Mangla Dam water reaches to its maximum level of 1242 feet

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

3 minutes ago
 India's Rahul, Iyer return for Asia Cup

India's Rahul, Iyer return for Asia Cup

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan