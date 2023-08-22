Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Killing Of Two PPP Office-bearers In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the killing of two office-bearers of the party in Karachi.

Muhammad Hussain Al-Badi alias Amjad Hussain, president of Union Council Shehbaz Nagar, and Shaukat Hammad, senior vice president of Union Council 31 Abidabad, were killed in two separate target-killing incidents of firing last week.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he demanded that the killers of both office-bearers be arrested immediately.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the assassination of two political workers in the metropolis is alarming. "The caretaker government should ensure the law and order situation," he urged.

He expressed his solidarity with the families of assassinated workers and assured them of all possible support from the party.

Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved families.

