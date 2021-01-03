UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Condemns Massacre Of Coal Miners

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Bilawal condemns massacre of coal miners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned the massacre of eleven coal-miners in Bolan district of Balochistan, terming the incident the worst form of terrorism.

Bilawal, in a statement, said terrorism should be condemned by every Pakistani and urged the government to take action and provide protection to the workers in the coal fields. He also urged the government to provide compensation to the families of victims and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

He expressed sympathies with the families of the victims and prayed for the departed souls.

More Stories From Pakistan

