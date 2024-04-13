Bilawal Condemns Noshaki Terrorism Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned an incident of terrorism in Noshaki Balochistan here on Saturday.
He said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan must bring the killers of innocent people to justice.
He also expressed his sympathy and condolence to the families of those killed in the incident.
Bilawal said that the killers of innocent people will be punished severely. He said that the terrorists doing bloodshed in Balochistan were enemies of Balochistan's development.
