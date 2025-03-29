Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Suicide Attack On BNP Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Bilawal condemns suicide attack on BNP leader

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the suicide attack on Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal Group's leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal during his long march on Saturday.

The suicide attack on BNP leader Akhtar Mengal in Mastung's Lak Pass area is deeply concerning, stated Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He directed Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to bring the masterminds of the suicide attack on Sardar Akhtar Mengal to justice.

