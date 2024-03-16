Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Suicide Attack On Check Post In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Bilawal condemns suicide attack on check post in North Waziristan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday vehemently condemned a suicide attack on a check post in North Waziristan, which have claimed lives of Lietinent Colonel Kashif and other soldiers.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Kashif and other soldiers.

Bilawal said that the nurseries of terrorism must be destroyed under the National Action Plan.

The killers of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the enemies of the country and the nation.

The PPP chairman expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families of Lt. Col. Kashif and other martyrs.

He said that the nation will never forget its brave sons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Suicide Attack North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Post Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

3 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

16 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

16 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

16 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan