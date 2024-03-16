Bilawal Condemns Suicide Attack On Check Post In North Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday vehemently condemned a suicide attack on a check post in North Waziristan, which have claimed lives of Lietinent Colonel Kashif and other soldiers.
He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Kashif and other soldiers.
Bilawal said that the nurseries of terrorism must be destroyed under the National Action Plan.
The killers of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the enemies of the country and the nation.
The PPP chairman expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families of Lt. Col. Kashif and other martyrs.
He said that the nation will never forget its brave sons.
