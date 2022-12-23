KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned a suicide bomb blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector on Friday morning.

He expressed his sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a police cop.

Bilawal paid tremendous tribute to the Islamabad police.

He said that Islamabad police performed their duty without any fear.

The PPP chairman also condoled the family members of the martyred policeman.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons in the blast.