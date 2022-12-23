UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Condemns Suicide Blast In Islamabad's I-10 Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Bilawal condemns suicide blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned a suicide bomb blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector on Friday morning.

He expressed his sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a police cop.

Bilawal paid tremendous tribute to the Islamabad police.

He said that Islamabad police performed their duty without any fear.

The PPP chairman also condoled the family members of the martyred policeman.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons in the blast.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Police Bomb Blast Suicide Colombian Peso Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

57 minutes ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

1 hour ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.