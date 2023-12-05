Bilawal condemns terrorism incident in Peshawar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned a terrorism in Peshawar here on Tuesday

In a condemnation communique, he expressed his grief over the injuries of children in the bomb blast.

He demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to take strict action against the criminals involved in the bomb blast.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the children injured in the blast.