Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack At GPA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex and emphasized that the Pakistani nation will resist and respond terrorism in all its manifestations with full force
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex and emphasized that the Pakistani nation will resist and respond terrorism in all its manifestations with full force.
According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that these cowardly acts of violence aim to undermine the stability and development of Pakistan.
However, he emphasized that the nation refuses to succumb to intimidation or demoralization in the face of such heinous acts.
“Instead,” he added, “we draw strength from our unity and determination to forge a peaceful and prosperous future for all Pakistanis."
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the brave officers and Jawans who thwarted the attack on the GPA complex.
“We reaffirm our unwavering support for our security forces who are tirelessly combating these extremist elements,” he added.
He reiterated that his party has always maintained a resolute stance against terrorism, affirming that together, we will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever.
Recent Stories
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terror ..
Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing trouble abroad
Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..
Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine
Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations
S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank
'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize
Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib Rafiq2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terrorists attack2 minutes ago
-
Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on Gwada ..8 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta1 minute ago
-
NCHD, DOPASI foundation collaborate to enhance students health, well-being in federal capital1 minute ago
-
WPV1 detected in nine sewage samples1 minute ago
-
Two terrorists killed as many injured in N Waziristan operation2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conveys Nowruz greetings2 minutes ago
-
CTP rolls out traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade2 minutes ago
-
Police vehicles torching case: ATC adjourns trial of PTI leaders till April 62 minutes ago