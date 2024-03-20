Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack At GPA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex and emphasized that the Pakistani nation will resist and respond terrorism in all its manifestations with full force

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that these cowardly acts of violence aim to undermine the stability and development of Pakistan.

However, he emphasized that the nation refuses to succumb to intimidation or demoralization in the face of such heinous acts.

“Instead,” he added, “we draw strength from our unity and determination to forge a peaceful and prosperous future for all Pakistanis."

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the brave officers and Jawans who thwarted the attack on the GPA complex.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for our security forces who are tirelessly combating these extremist elements,” he added.

He reiterated that his party has always maintained a resolute stance against terrorism, affirming that together, we will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever.

