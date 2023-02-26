Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Barkhan district of Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House here Sunday, the Chairman PPP, in his reaction to the reprehensible violence in Rakhni Bazar, said that Pakistan was determined to root out those who target innocent citizens.

"Terrorists have no religion or nation, they are brutal beasts in human form," he added.

Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the citizens, who were martyred in the terror-attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.