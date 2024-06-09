Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat on Sunday, in which a vehicle of security forces was targeted.
In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Captain Faraz and the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army in the attack.
He emphasized that the entire nation, including himself, takes immense pride in its martyrs. He extended his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of the martyrs and the injured.
Bilawal Bhutto affirmed that such cowardly acts of terrorism will never weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces.
He reiterated Pakistan’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism, vowing that this war will persist until the very last terrorist is eliminated.
