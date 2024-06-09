Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat on Sunday, in which a vehicle of security forces was targeted.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Captain Faraz and the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army in the attack.

He emphasized that the entire nation, including himself, takes immense pride in its martyrs. He extended his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of the martyrs and the injured.

Bilawal Bhutto affirmed that such cowardly acts of terrorism will never weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism, vowing that this war will persist until the very last terrorist is eliminated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Army Martyrs Shaheed Vehicle Resolute Lakki Marwat Sunday Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

14 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

23 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

23 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

23 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

23 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

23 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan