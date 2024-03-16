Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari expressed has sorrow over martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Kashif and soldiers in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari expressed has sorrow over martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Kashif and soldiers in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said nurseries of terrorism must be destroyed by implementing the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

The killers of officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the enemies of the nation and must not be pardoned.

Bilawal extended heartfelt condolences to the families of Lt. Col. Kashif Shaheed and other martyrs. The nation will never forget its brave sons. These enemies must be punished to give justice to the departed souls, the PPP chairman added.