Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Warsaw Road, Peshawar.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he expressed sorrow over the tragic incident which resulted in injuries of school children.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the Federal and provincial governments to take strict action against the culprits involved in the attack.

He asked the provincial government to provide best medical treatment to injured children and also prayed for their speedy recovery.