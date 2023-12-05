Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Warsaw Road, Peshawar.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he expressed sorrow over the tragic incident which resulted in injuries of school children.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the Federal and provincial governments to take strict action against the culprits involved in the attack.

He asked the provincial government to provide best medical treatment to injured children and also prayed for their speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Road Warsaw Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM Youth Talent Hunt table trials for boys, girls ..

PM Youth Talent Hunt table trials for boys, girls begins

39 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to complete gram sowing up to Dec ..

Farmers advised to complete gram sowing up to Dec 10

39 minutes ago
 WASA recovered Rs.243.6m in November

WASA recovered Rs.243.6m in November

39 minutes ago
 Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22 as search ..

Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22 as search nears end

38 minutes ago
 Woman dies, two injured in road accident

Woman dies, two injured in road accident

38 minutes ago
 PHA organizes flower exhibition at Gymkhana

PHA organizes flower exhibition at Gymkhana

38 minutes ago
Water supply scheme approved for 6 more sahiwal ar ..

Water supply scheme approved for 6 more sahiwal areas

38 minutes ago
 Jaranwala centre for special children to be comple ..

Jaranwala centre for special children to be completed in one month: DC

39 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews power sector's progress

Planning Minister reviews power sector's progress

53 minutes ago
 Four drug peddlers netted

Four drug peddlers netted

53 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

53 minutes ago
 West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settle ..

West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settler killings

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan