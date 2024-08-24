Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in Pishin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pishin District and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious lives.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed hope that the perpetrators of this cowardly act will soon be brought to justice.

He emphasized the importance of eradicating terrorism from the region to ensure a stable and prosperous future.

Bilawal Bhutto extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the children martyred in the attack.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police officers and civilians.