Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack On Anti-polio Team In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on anti-polio team in Quetta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on an anti-polio team in Quetta.

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House here on Monday, Bilawal expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen, assigned to escort the polio team, which was on a door-to-door vaccination drive in Quetta.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

He hoped that the beasts involved in the terrorist attack would be behind bars very soon, adding that the thinking and elements that endanger the healthy life of our children will be dealt with iron hands.

"The concerned authorities should ensure foolproof security of the polio teams, while the public should also fully cooperate with the polio workers," he urged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Polio Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

20 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

32 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

1 hour ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

1 hour ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

2 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan