Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on anti-polio team in Quetta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on an anti-polio team in Quetta.

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House here on Monday, Bilawal expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen, assigned to escort the polio team, which was on a door-to-door vaccination drive in Quetta.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

He hoped that the beasts involved in the terrorist attack would be behind bars very soon, adding that the thinking and elements that endanger the healthy life of our children will be dealt with iron hands.

"The concerned authorities should ensure foolproof security of the polio teams, while the public should also fully cooperate with the polio workers," he urged.