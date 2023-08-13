Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on Army Convoy in Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned an attack on the Pakistan Army convoy in Gwadar on Sunday.

He at the same time also paid tributes to the Army cops for retaliatory action against the terrorists.

Bilawal said that terrorists, who were killed in the retaliatory firing should be identified to bring their mastermind to book.

He said that the terrorists were not forgivable.