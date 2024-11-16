Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack On Checkpoint In Kalat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on checkpoint in Kalat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Kalat and expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security personnel in the tragic incident.

In a Bilawal House communique, he paid tribute to the martyred personnel, honoring their ultimate sacrifice for the homeland.

He remarked, "The brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the defense of our motherland will forever be etched in the hearts of the nation.

"

He offered prayers for the departed souls and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

Reaffirming the PPP's stance against terrorism, the PPP Chairman declared, "Pakistan Peoples Party strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. Such cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve to uproot terrorism from its very roots."

