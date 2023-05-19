Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on convoy of Sirajul Haq

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haque in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haque in Zhob.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, PPP Chairman has extended his best wishes for Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami.

He expressed solidarity with the families of those injured in the blast and prayed for their early recovery.

Bilawal Bhutto directed the relevant authorities to immediately investigate the explosion near the Jamaat-e-Islami convoy and bring those responsible to justice.